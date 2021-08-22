Taliban bans co-education in Herat as girls return to classrooms

According to reports, the Taliban has banned co-education in government and private universities in Herat.

Khaama Press news agency reported the decision was taken after a meeting between professors, owners of private institutions and Taliban leaders.

Reports said women lecturers would be allowed to teach only female students and not male students. Taliban's representative and head of higher education in the country Mullah Farid reportedly said co-education was the "root of all evils in society".

Reports had claimed earlier that women were being asked to go back home from their workplace as the militant group took control of the country.

Taliban spokesperson earlier in the week had said that women "can get education from primary to higher education -- that means university", however, the militant group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had added that it should within the norms of Islamic law.

Another Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen had claimed that women "can get education from primary to higher education that means university".

Girls had reportedly returned to classrooms wearing hijabs as schools reopened in Herat this week. Herat is a key trading city with close proximity to the Iranian border and lies along the ancient Silk Road famous for its poetry and arts.

Reports said the Taliban in Kunduz were allowing women's education but under strict gender segregation norms. Women teachers have reportedly not been allowed to work alongside men.

The Taliban have reportedly also not allowed music or singing in Kunduz as some reports claimed women had started wearing the burqa out of fear.

