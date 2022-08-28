Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing US drones to fly into Afghanistan territory

The Taliban defence minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, accused Pakistan of allowing US to use its airspace for drone operations in Afghanistan and urged the neighbouring country to stop.

It is a charge Pakistan has recently denied following a US air strike in Kabul. Yaqoob told reporters at a news conference in Kabul on Sunday that American drones were entering Afghanistan through Pakistan.

"They [the US aircraft] are using Pakistani airspace to reach us. We demand Pakistan not to allow use of its airspace against us," he said.

Yaqoob is the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar and is regarded as the Taliban's second most powerful military leader, according to the DPA news agency.

He claimed that when the Americans left Afghanistan last year, the country's radar system was destroyed, but intelligence sources indicate that US drones were entering through Pakistan, which Yaqoob described as a "clear violation" of sovereignty.The Taliban comments have elicited no response from Washington or Islamabad.

Earlier this month, US President Joe Biden announced that al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul's diplomatic enclave by a US drone strike. The Taliban condemned the drone attack and claimed that their leaders were unaware of his presence.

Yaqoob told reporters on Sunday that the Taliban was still looking into the death of al-Zawahiri.



The drone attack in July that killed Osama bin Laden's successor Zawahiri was the first known strike by the US in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country last year.

The Taliban, who are accused of maintaining ties with al-Qaeda, recaptured power in August 2021, during the chaotic withdrawal of US-led NATO forces. No country has officially recognized their de facto government since then.

(With inputs from agencies)



