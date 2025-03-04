Two suicide bombers drove two explosive-laden cars into an army compound near Bannu cantonment in Pakistan on Tuesday (March 4), which further triggered massive explosions.

After the explosions, firing was heard in the region, indicating an ongoing attack in the area.

The authorities have imposed a lockdown in the area, and reinforcements have been dispatched to neutralise the attackers.

Moreover, the Pakistani military and law enforcement agencies are working together to handle the situation.

Bannu Cantonment is in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It's located in the Bannu District and is the only cantonment in the area.

After Iftar, two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the wall of Bannu Cantt, creating a hole in the wall. Following this, five to six terrorists attempted to enter the cantonment but were killed.

Five, including two suicide bombers, have been killed, senior security officers told WION.

Three women, two kids, and two civilians have been killed in the attack, while six civilians, including two women, have been injured.

However, four are currently on the loose as the operation continues.

The official casualty figures are yet to be known.

Hafiz Gul Bahadar affiliated with militant group Jaish Al Fursan claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, it said that two vehicles full of explosives were detonated.

The group published a video yesterday of Al Hamza Suicide Squad under Jaish Al Fursan.

Moreover, the group has referred to the current spate of attacks as ‘Intiqam-e-Lal Masjid’, revenge of the Lal Masjid operation, referring to the operation against a radicalised Madrassah in Islamabad in 2007.