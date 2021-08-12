Snubbed Imran Khan rues: Pakistan good for US only to clean up Afghan mess, India a strategic ally

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the United States is treating Pakistan differently as a result of Washington's strategic partnership with India.

He went on to say that the US sees Pakistan only as "useful" for cleaning up the "mess" it has left in Afghanistan.



"Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Khan told foreign journalists at his home in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Recently, Pakistan's National Security Adviser, Moeed Yusuf, had stated that if the US continues to disregard Pakistan's leadership, the country has alternative choices.

Despite the importance of the troop withdrawal initiative, which attempts to put a stop to America's so-called "endless war," US President Joe Biden has not talked to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan since the latter took office.

Officials says the reason behind this is likely that Washington thinks Islamabad is pushing China and Russia's agendas at the expense of US interests in Afghanistan.

After US President Joe Biden announced the departure of American and NATO forces from Afghanistan by August 31, the Taliban have increased their attacks.



As discussions between the fighters and the Afghan government have stagnated, and violence in Afghanistan has risen significantly, Washington has pressed Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to negotiate an elusive peace agreement.

Under the current circumstances, reaching a political settlement in Afghanistan appears to be difficult, Imran Khan said.



When the Taliban commanders came to Pakistan, Khan said, he tried to encourage them to strike an agreement.

According to a journalist present at the discussion, Khan stated that since the US opted to form a strategic alliance with India, Washington has been treating Pakistan differently.

The US will pull out its military by August 31, 20 years after toppling the Taliban government in 2001.

But, as the US leaves, the Taliban today control more territory than at any point since then.

Khan said Pakistan had "made it very clear" that it does not want any American military bases in Pakistan after US forces exit Afghanistan.

(With inputs from Agencies)