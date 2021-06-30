Singapore to skill Bhutanese youth under new pact

Singapore and Bhutan have signed a new pact for the establishment of Model Technical Training Centres (MTTC) in the Technical Training Institute (TTI) of Thimphu and TTI of Khuruthang for skilling and training Bhutanese youth. The two MTTCs will offer training to Bhutan's next generation in Automotive Technology (AT) and Facility Technology - Mechanical & Electrical (FT-ME).

The pact was signed by Director of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan Sonam Tobgay and Singapore's envoy to Bhutan Simon Wong. The pact was signed virtually and aims at supporting post-Covid economic recovery.

Pointing to the "shared understanding that human capital is a key resource", Simon Wong said: " It is timely for us to launch this collaboration now, as we look to emerge from the global pandemic. It will complement Bhutan’s broad efforts in enabling the youth of the nation to fulfil their potential.”

The Automotive Technology (AT) programme will be implemented at MTTC Thimphu and the Facility Technology - Mechanical & Electrical (FT-ME) programmes will be implemented at MTTC Khuruthang. Both the centres can train a total of 160 students each year. Envoy Simon Wong said, “His Majesty the King’s clear and forward-looking vision for Bhutan, and his support for the Singapore-Bhutan relationship, have made this initiative possible.”

It was Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's visit to the Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore in 2015 which resulted in increased exchanges between Bhutan and Singapore on technical and vocational education and training.