Shehbaz Sharif will become 'pm of Islamabad', Imran Khan's party takes a dig

After former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf won landslide victory in Punjab by-polls, party's secretary general Asad Umar said that current Pakistan Prime Minister would soon get reduced to being "prime minister of Islamabad". With its victory, the PTI has been able to shake Hamza Shehbaz government in Punjab.

It was a massive win for PTI in the by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats. PTI candidates secured victory in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, and Khushab provincial assembly seats while the party took the lead by a clear majority in 15 constituencies of the province.

After PTI's win, while speaking with local media, the PTI secretary general Asad Umar urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call snap elections, reported Dawn. Imran Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, himself has repeatedly demanded fresh elections.

"The only way forward from here is to hold fair and free elections under a credible ECP. Any other path will only lead to greater political uncertainty and further economic chaos," Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April after he lost a confidence vote in Parliament, said on July 18

Notably, the current Chief Minister of Punjab is PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz. The defeat of the PML-N has prompted a series of reactions from rival PTI.

Umar said that PML-Q leader Parvez Elahi will become the Punjab CM on July 22.

