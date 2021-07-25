Russian Defence Minister, Tajik counterpart discuss ways to check Taliban threat

In an attempt to counter threats from the Taliban in the Tajikistan and Afghanistan border areas, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo on Saturday discussed several joint measures to be taken, reported Russia’s TASS news agency.

On Friday, Russia pledged to help ally Tajikistan in building a new outpost on the border. Next month, these two countries are also going to hold drills.

Russian foreign ministry said, "The parties discussed the situation in the Tajik-Afghan border area and joint measures to neutralise threats related to the escalating situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan."

In the former Soviet republic, Tajikistan, Russia still operates a military base. Tajikistan's government has expressed concern over the deteriorating security conditions in Afghanistan.

According to Reuters report, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are going to hold joint military drills close to the Tajikistan and Afghanistan border next month.

To prevent possible threats, Russia has already sent military equipment to Tajikistan-Afghanistan border areas.

Earlier, Tajikistan held its largest-ever military exercise involving its entire army. The Central Asian country's President Emomali Rakhmon urged vigilance. The military exercise has come amid Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan to control territory as US-led international forces leave.

Since the US announced its withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban has been on the offensive. At present, they control large part of the country and have been able to encircle many of the main cities. The border crossing between Afghanistan and Tajikistan is now under Taliban's control.

(With inputs from agencies)