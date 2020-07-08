Ruling Nepal Communist Party's standing committee meeting postponed yet again

The ruling Nepal communist party (NCP)'s standing committee meeting has been postponed yet again amid fissure within the party. Rift has been growing between the co-chairs of the party--Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Prachanda.

The meet is now expected to take place on Friday. The meet has been postponed for the third time since Saturday when it was expected to meet first.

The committee has been meeting earlier with Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli facing criticism from other members of the party over mishandling of the COVID crisis, anti-India comments by him and corruption crisis.

Meanwhile growing interference of Chinese envoy to Nepal Hou Yanqi has been now the subject of national debate in the country. She has been meeting members of the NCP to defuse the tensions and with these pictures going viral.

Nepali newspaper The Himalayan has a picture of protests against Chinese envoy in Nepal over Beijing's involvement in the country. The pictures show Chinese envoy's face marked with another poster saying,"Keep in the embassy, not in our leader's house"

Kathmandu Post, Kantipur times have also talked about Chinese envoy's role in the country's internal politics with Kathmandu post having a headline story of about Nepal PM's failure on foreign policy.