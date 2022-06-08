Right to inheritance and property 'far cry' for women in Pakistan

Women in Pakistan continue to suffer greatly because they are denied the right to inherit and property, as well as the ability to express their concerns. Women's rights to property and inheritance are guaranteed by both the Pakistani Constitution and Shari'ah, but women have been unable to exercise them due to a lack of strict implementation of legislation in accordance with the law and religious injunctions, according to the Dailytimes, which added that women in Pakistan have been deprived of their right to inheritance and property for decades.

The Pakistani government has considered various legislative measures to provide women with a piece of their estates so that they do not have to battle for it in court.

The Prevention of Anti-Practices Women's (Criminal Law Amendment) Act was passed in 2011, according to Dailytimes news. It also noted that the measure amended the Pakistan Penal Code to include new sanctions for those who rob women of their inheritance.



Due to rising pressure, Pakistan's government was able to introduce the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2021 last year, ensuring the state's protection of women's inheritance rights.

The new legislation, which has been adopted by all Pakistani provinces, allows women to file complaints with an ombudsperson to have their property rights issues resolved quickly. Such laws were a top priority for the country in order to empower women so that the law of the land protects their rights and they can enjoy their share without fear of their relatives and families depriving them of it.

However, it has been shown that the state has been ineffective in enforcing such rules, since women have been systematically denied their rightful portion of property.

Pakistan's hierarchical and patriarchal society has a long way to go in terms of women's empowerment and addressing crimes against women in these countries. Human rights campaigners in Pakistan claim that in order to change the societal structures and narratives that allow such horrible acts to occur, Pakistani society must change from within. Meanwhile, broader reforms in Pakistani society's treatment of women, according to the report, may be a distant dream.

