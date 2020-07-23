'Ready to fight them again': 15-year-old Afghan girl who killed Taliban terrorists

Highlighting she no longer fears militants and is "ready to fight again", the Afghan girl, who killed two Taliban terrorists, made her intentions clear in a recent interview.

Qamar Gul, 15, shot dead two Taliban terrorists after they stormed her home last week in a village in the central province of Ghor and gunned down her parents.

"I no longer fear them and I'm ready to fight them again," Gul said in a telephonic interview to news agency AFP.

The 15-year-old is currently living at her relative's home which is being guarded by security officials.

A photo of Gul holding a gun is doing rounds on the internet, with many lauding the teenager for her actions and demanding her safe passage out of Afghanistan.

Recalling the incident, she said it was midnight when the terrorists arrived while was asleep in her room with her young brother.

"My mother ran to stop them but by then they had already broken the door," she said.

Gul said the Taliban terrorists took their parents outside and shot them multiple times.

"I was terrified", she said, adding, but a few moments later, "anger took over".

"I picked up the gun we had at home, went to the door and shot them," Gul said.

She further said her 12-year-old brother took over the gun from her and shot the other terrorist when he tried to return fire.

"My brother took the gun from me and hit (shot) him. The fighter ran away injured, only to return later," the Afghan girl said.

Finally, Gul said, the militants fled after many villagers and pro-government militiamen came at the site of the incident.

"I am proud I killed my parents' murderers," she said.