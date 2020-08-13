Press unions demand fair probe following death of Nepalese journalist

Several journalists' union demanded an independent investigation after Nepalese journalist Balaram Baniya was found dead under "mysterious circumstances".

Baniya, an Assistant Editor at Kantipur Daily and was missing since Monday, was found dead on Wednesday near Bagmati River in central Nepalese district of Makwanpur.

The police started a lookout after the family of the journalist reported him missing.

Also read | Nepal's coronavirus tally jumps to 24,432 with 484 new cases

The body of Baniya, who is survived by a wife, two daughters and a son, is currently kept in the hospital for autopsy.

Also read | China, Nepal should support each other's core interests: Chinese official

A report claims that Baniya wrote a front-page story regarding Chinese encroachment in Nepalese territory on June 10, which created a huge controversy.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), Freedom Forum and Nepal Press Union demanded government to carry out a fair probe on the death of the scribe.

"We demand that the government investigate and make public the truth about the mysterious death of the journalist," FNJ, in a press release, said.

Nepal Press Union said, "there are suspicions surrounding his death", with its General Secretary Ajaya Babu Shiwakoti adding, "his death could be linked with daring news stories that he filed".

Similar demands were made by Freedom Forum too, which said the "death must be investigated properly and thoroughly".

