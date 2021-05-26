Political developments in Nepal an internal matter, says India

Referring to the ongoing political developments in Nepal, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday called it an internal matter, adding that it should be dealt by Nepal under its own domestic framework and democratic processes.

The political crisis has deepened in Nepal amid the COVID-19 pandemic after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the parliament following unsuccessful attempts to obtain a majority to form a new government by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The statement issued by the official spokesperson of the Indian External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi, said, “We have taken note of the recent political developments in Nepal. We view these as internal matters of Nepal to be dealt by them under their own domestic framework and democratic processes.”

The president has also announced fresh general elections in November. “As a neighbour and friend, India remains unwavering in its support for Nepal and its people on their journey toward progress, peace, stability and development,” Bagchi added in the statement.

A coalition of five Nepalese opposition political parties on Saturday decided to legally challenge President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s move to dissolve the Parliament on the recommendation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

In a joint statement issued at the end of a meeting called to discuss the developments, the opposition leaders expressed their commitment to “defend the constitutional rights of Nepali citizens achieved at the end of years of political struggle.”