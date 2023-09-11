PoK residents seek India's help, raise slogans 'Ask Modi to get us freed from Pakistan'

According to a video shared by Kashmiri activist Shabir Choudhry, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has been witnessing massive anti-Pakistan protests.



The residents, across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's cities, towns and villages have taken to the streets in protest against the shortage of food, skyrocketing inflation and imposition of excessive taxes.



An activist from the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir Shabir Choudhry voiced the general public's concerns and blamed Pakistan for the huge protests which are being held across the region.

In the latest video he shared on social media, Choudhry stated that residents of PoK are facing load shedding, food insecurity, high inflation and unreasonable tax imposition among various other concerns.

PoK's appeal to PM Modi

He added that people residing in PoK have been asking for help from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and have been appealing to the leader to free them from Pakistan's illegal occupation.



"Pakistan is perturbed over this but the most astonishing thing I got to hear, the people residing near the Line of Control (LoC) in PoK raised slogans, 'Ask Modi (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi) to get us freedom from Pakistan's illegal occupation!' and save our souls, we are dying of hunger, please come here and help us out',” he said.



He further slammed Pakistan for systematically exploiting the region's resources, adopting wrong policies in the establishment and letting corruption seep into the system.

He stated that PoK's people have been forced to pay high electricity bills despite the maximum electricity being produced by the region.



In the last three months, the cost of electricity has doubled in cash-strapped Pakistan which has resulted in protests and widespread anger. In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, people have been suffering because of heavy taxes on wheat flour and other necessities.



The citizens in PoK have been saturated with the miseries which they have faced in the last several decades under the misrule of Pakistan. The citizens appealed for help from India which has become their beacon of hope amidst their economic struggle.



Kashmiris claim that Pakistan's government has consistently treated the people living in Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as second-class citizens, in contrast to Punjab, which remains a favoured province.



In 1947, PoK was illegally occupied by Pakistan. Since then, the residents have appealed for international intervention to regain their freedom.

