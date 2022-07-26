Pakistani Supreme Court names Parvez Elahi as Punjab chief minister

In a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the ruling coalition, Pakistan's Supreme Court PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister of Punjab.

Striking down the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's controversial decision to reject 10 votes during the chief minister's election as unconstitutional, the court said Elahi lost the election held on Friday despite getting a majority vote.

Challenging the ruling of deputy speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Elahi was supported by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Ruling that 76-year-old Elahi is the chief minister of Punjab province, a three-member bench ordered the Punjab Governor or President Arif Alvi to swear him in.

Ordering the members of his cabinet to vacate their offices, the court declared all the appointments made by Hamza ''illegal''.

After Deputy Speaker Mazari rejected 10 votes of his Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) lawmakers, Elahi secured 186 votes against 179 votes of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

Following PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's letter to his party lawmakers to vote for Hamza, Mazari refused to count the vote.

Asking Hamza to continue as chief minister Mazari's ruling was challenged by Elahi and the court on Saturday. Elahi's loss comes as a new turn amid the turmoil in the Punjab province since April.

Saying it will have to hear more arguments before taking a decision on the issue, the Supreme Court refused to form a full bench to hear the case related to the re-election of Hamza.

(With inputs from agencies)

