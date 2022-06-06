Pakistani man gets e-challan for bike stolen eight years ago, finds cops have been using vehicle: Report

Life is full of surprises but it can’t always be for good. Sometimes, it can shock you too. This holds true for an incident in Pakistan, where a man got an e-challan for a bike, which was stolen over eight years ago. As if this was not enough, when the man checked the picture sent along with the e-challan, it was revealed that the bike was being used by the policemen only in the Sabzarar neighbourhood in Lahore, a report said.

The man, who has been identified as Imran, said that he had a Honda CD 70 bike. It had got stolen from the Mughalpura area of Lahore some years back. At that time, he had filed an FIR but he could not find his vehicle, said a report by Pakistan-based media outlet 'The Express Tribune'.

The man has also filed multiple applications but to no avail. Now, after the recent discovery, the man has also lodged a complaint with the Chief Civilian Personnel Officer (CCPO) to recover the bike from the cops, who are using it now, added the report.

(With inputs from agencies)