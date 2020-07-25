Pakistani leadership for Islamic state, Al Qaeda in South Asia continues: UNSC report

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Report has highlighted how Pakistani nationals continue to provide leadership to the Islamic State and Al Qaeda in South Asia and the extent of involvement by the country when it comes to terror groups.

The report submitted by the 1267 monitoring committee of the UNSC said the current and former head of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant — Khorasan province (ISIL K) — Aslam Farooqi and Zia ul-Haq are Pakistani nationals and Pakistan born Osama Mahmood is the current head of Al Qaida in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS).

The report said, "In April and May, the Afghan special forces conducted a series of countrywide operations that led to the arrest of leaders of the group, including Aslam group, the head of ISIL-K, his predecessor Zia Ul Haq and other senior members."

On Al Qaida in the Indian subcontinent, the report said its,"current leader is Osama Mahmood (not listed), who succeeded the late Asim Umar. AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader."

It is just not leadership, but also the force being provided by Pakistan. The report said, "The total number of Pakistani foreign terrorist fighters in Afghanistan is estimated at between 6000 and 6500" most of them with Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These terror groups with Pakistani leadership have formed ungoverned areas of Afghanistan as the base, something that has been highlighted by the Afghan government.

Listing of terrorist at the United Nations happens under the 1267 committee. The committee also oversees the sanctions measures imposed by the Security Council.