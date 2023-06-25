Pakistan: Sikh man shot dead in Peshawar

A Sikh man was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar on Saturday (June 24). According to a report by the news agency PTI, the victim- Manmohan Singh-was on his way to Peshawar to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar, when armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal.

Singh was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors, police said. According to a report by the Indian Express on Sunday, a local Sikh community member said that Singh's body was being taken to Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh where the community would pay their last respects and decide the further course of action on being targetted with impunity.

Further details regarding the man's killing are awaited. Second armed attack in last 48 hours Manmohan Singh's killing was the second armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours. On Friday, Tarlok Singh- a shopkeeper- was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs.

In March this year, a well-known Sikh Unani medicine practitioner was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

Around 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar. And most members of the community are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies, PTI reported.

Singh's killing was the latest in a series of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan. In 2020, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in Peshawar. This comes two years after Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men.

In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in the city.

