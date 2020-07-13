Pakistan restores bank accounts of five terrorists

Pakistan has been under the observation of the Financial Action Task Force for eleven years now. It has been placed on the FATF grey-list several times in these 11 years. Each time the reason has remained the same. Islamabad's failure to end money laundering and terror financing. The Pakistan government is yet to make any institutional changes to avoid this grey-listing. In fact, it has blatantly supported terrorism on its soil. Now it has gone one step further. Pakistan has restored the bank accounts of five terrorists: Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, Yahya Mujahid and Zafar Iqbal and their boss Hafiz Saeed -- chief of the outlawed Jama'at-ud-Da'wah.

The man who masterminded the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and designated as a global terrorist.

What's more shocking is that this decision has been approved by the UNSC.

Sources claimed that each one of the defunct JUD leaders had appealed to the United Nations for restoring their bank accounts so that they could run their family affairs.

According to reports in the Canadian media, a case relating to two Canadian Sikhs being placed on a no fly-list has now been linked to Islamabad's plot of using pro-Khalistan elements to promote unrest in India. The names of the individuals in question are Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai. These two men were apparently promoting extremist views in the name of 'Khalistan independence'. One of them had even visited in Pakistan in 2015 and is said to have links to Pakistan's intelligence service ISI.

New Delhi also blacklisted nine Khalistanis in five countries including Canada for being "involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil" and "trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement", the home ministry in a statement said a few weeks ago. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada based Chief of “Khalistan Tiger Force” was among those who have been banned.