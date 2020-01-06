Pakistan Police register FIR in Nankana Sahib Gurudwara attack case

Three days after the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara was vandalized by a mob in Pakistan, more arrests have followed.

The police have named 55 persons and are examining their role in the stone-pelting incident at one of the holiest Sikh shrines.

This action comes after India registered its strong protest over the attack and demanded the culprits to be brought to justice.

The Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province is one of the holiest Sikh shrines where the first Guru of the Sikhs - Guru Nanak - was born.

Three days back, this religious place of the Sikhs was vandalized by a group of local Muslims.

Tensions sparked after a Muslim man abducted and later converted a Sikh girl to Islam.

The girl's father serves as the Panthi at the Gurudwara. Police registered an FIR concerning the gurudwara attack on Sunday and have identified 55 persons whose role in the attack is being probed.

Pakistan government denied reports of the Gurudwara being vandalized. They claim the dispute broke out between two families.

The FIR registered at Nankana police station also includes provisions under the anti-terrorism act. 72-hours after the incident, necessary action is finally being taken.

India strongly condemned the vandalism and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security and well being of the Sikh community of Pakistan.

Indian politicians from across the political spectrum including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and union minister Harsimrat Badal termed the incident shameful, appealing Pakistan to take immediate action.

The chief minister of Punjab - Captain Amarinder Singh appealed to the Pakistani Prime Minister to immediately intervene and ensure that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued.

The Indian government has found a reason to point fingers at Pakistan's ill-treatment towards Sikhs, who form a minority in Pakistan. India recently amended its citizenship law to grant citizenship to Sikhs facing religious persecution in Pakistan.

Just two months ago, Pakistan rolled out the red carpet for the Sikhs with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor facilitated access between two major Sikh shrines - Gurudwara Darbar sahib in Pakistan and Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India.

After the Nankana sahib attack, Sikhs in India have openly appealed to Pakistan Prime Minister to secure the interest of the Sikh community in Pakistan. The registration of an FIR is just one step as Pakistan faces the big task to bring the culprits to book.