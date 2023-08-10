Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's coalition govt dissolves, President Alvi gives nod

The 16-month tenure of outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government came to an end on Wednesday (Aug 9) after President Arif Alvi gave its approval to dissolve the National Assembly, paving the way for the next general elections.

“The president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the prime minister under Article 58-1 of the Constitution,” read an official statement issued by the President's Office on social media platform ‘X’.

With the dissolution of the lower house of parliament, the federal cabinet also stands dissolved.

The next step would be to appoint a caretaker prime minster, which will begin later under Article 224-A of Pakistan’s Constitution.

PM to meet with opposition to finalise interim PM

PM Shehbaz and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will soon convene a meeting to finalise the name of the interim prime minister.

While addressing the lower house, PM Shehbaz earlier in the day said he would meet Riaz on Thursday (Aug 10) to deliberate over the names of the caretaker premier.

If they fail to agree on the name within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee for the appointment of a caretaker PM.

Under the law, the PM and the opposition leader will send their respective names for the coveted post to the parliamentary committee.

Jalil Jilani emerges as a strong candidate for Pakistan's caretaker PM

The parliamentary committee will have three days to finalise the name of the caretaker prime minister and even if they fail to reach a consensus, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will pick the caretaker prime minister within two days from the names proposed by the opposition and the government.

The poll body will announce the date of the elections under Article 224-1 and if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of the constitutional term, the general elections will have to be held within 90 days.

After the general elections, the ECP is bound to officially notify the election results within 14 days as per the Constitution.

But according to local media reports, the general elections are likely to be delayed after the Council of Common Interests (CCI) approved new census results, requiring the ECP to carry out fresh delimitation — an exercise that will likely to take three to four months.

Three names finalised

Though no clear name has come forward for the top post, Riaz told Aaj News earlier in the day that names for the caretaker PM has been finalised after he held three meetings with lawmakers from the opposition.

“They do not include any politicians, but an economist has been shortlisted,” he revealed.

He further said that he is open to consider a politician for the interim PM slot if the government recommends it.

(With inputs from agencies)