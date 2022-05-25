Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government may be forced into early elections

In the past couple of months, political turmoil in Pakistan grabbed the world's attention when the country's parliament chose Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister of the nation on April 11.

The crisis led to the ouster of his predecessor Imran Khan. The former Pakistan prime minister called for general elections and quite a few times mentioned the involvement of a "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from power. Shehbaz has denied such allegations.

As per the latest report, Shehbaz Sharif may be forced into early elections. Local media reports have stated that the PML-N said that the polls would only be held in August 2023.

The reports have mentioned that Shehbaz Sharif has been asked by his elder brother and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to call for early elections in the country.

Meanwhile, the coalition parties in the ruling government urged Shehbaz to not go into early elections. The coalition partners have also asked Shehbaz to make crucial decisions to take the country out of the current economic crisis.

On the other hand, Pakistan's government on Tuesday (March 24) banned a planned protest march by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah announced at a news briefing hours after a policeman was shot and killed during a crackdown on Khan's supporters across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

