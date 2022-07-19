Pakistan: Man caught on video groping a burqa-clad woman on street

A disturbing video has caught a man in Pakistan in an act of groping a burqa-clad woman in broad daylight. The horrific incident has taken place in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. The video is being angrily shared on social media.

The video shows the woman walking on the street. The man can be seen approaching the woman from behind and groping her. The woman struggles and pushes the man away with great effort after which he runs away.

Social media users are reacting angrily and condemning the lewd behaviour of the unidentified man.

Senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir, in response to a tweet that posted the video, said that the incident is a challenge for all men to find the culprit, punish him, and make him an example for others.

The video has again brought to the fore the issue of women's safety in Pakistan.

As per reports, over 70 per cent of women in Pakistan have to face harassment at work

Data collected by White Ribbon Pakistan, an NGO working for women`s rights, shows that 4,734 women faced sexual violence between 2004 and 2016.

Government of Pakistan has recently passed 'Protection against Harassment at the Workplace (Amendment Bill), 2022'. The amendment has replaced weaker provisions of the law.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE