Pakistan: Madarsa teachers kill their colleague over dream ‘blasphemy’

Dera Ismail Khan in Pakistan has reported the death of a woman on a fictitious blasphemy claim.

As one of the accused saw in her dream, a Madarsa teacher was brutally murdered by her female colleagues for 'committing blasphemy' in the city in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area.

The murder occurred early in the morning outside the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Hasnain.

When police arrived at the crime scene, they saw the woman lying in a pool of blood with her neck slit, according to the first information report (FIR).

The victim was attacked with sharp objects, according to the FIR.

The accused, aged 17, 21, and 24, respectively, killed the 21-year-old victim over blasphemy claims, according to DPO Hasnain.

The murder weapon, as well as a register documenting the details of the dream, have been found by the authorities.

A case has been filed, and an investigation is currently proceeding.

All of the accused are from the South Waziristan district, but have been living in Arjumabad, DI KHan's district.

Human rights organisations claim that blasphemy laws are frequently used in Pakistan, including against Muslims, to settle personal feuds or persecute minorities.

Teacher at a madrassa in Dera Ismail Khan murdered by her colleagues over allegations of blasphemy as seen in a dream. pic.twitter.com/YRgKKuS1xB — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) March 29, 2022 ×

In Pakistan, almost anybody who speaks out against blasphemy laws and prosecutions risks being lynched or subjected to vigilantism on the streets.

In Pakistan, blasphemy laws have resulted in arrests and death sentences since the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Despite the passage of these laws, no one has yet been put to death by a court or government decree.

People have only been imprisoned while awaiting a verdict or slain by felons who believed the suspects were guilty.

(With inputs from agencies)