Pakistan International Airlines aircraft seized in Malaysia over unpaid cues

Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

File photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for representation. Photograph:(AFP)

A Boeing 777 aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was seized by authorities in Malaysia reported over a lease dispute on Tuesday. 

Pakistan-based news outlets reported that after a court order, the aircraft, which was acquired on lease from Malaysia, was seized at Kuala Lumpur International Airport over non-payment of dues worth $4 million. 

However, the airline refuted the claims, stating that it owned the aircraft. It noted that the leasing company only owned one of the mounted engines. 

As reported by DAWN, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that the actual due amount is $1.8m and it has been apparently paid to the company. 

Notably, for the same issue, the same aircraft was also seized by the airport authorities in 2021 as well. However, it was released later after an assurance from Pakistan. 

AerCap Holdings NV, which is reportedly the lessor, didn't comment on the matter yet. 

DAWN report mentioned that the passengers of the said flight were accommodated on an alternative aircraft. The PIA spokesman concluded that the disputed aircraft will operate as a normal commercial flight from Kuala Lumpur. 

