Pakistan: Imran Khan loyalist Khadija Shah's apology video surfaces days after her arrest

A video of Khadija Shah, one of the prime suspects in the Jinnah House vandalism case has surfaced. In the clip, Shah can be seen issuing an apology for her involvement in the violent events of May 9 after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chief Imran Khan.

Although it cannot be ascertained when the video was shot, Shah can be seen condemning the May 9 events as well as apologising for her tweet against Pakistan military high command. Mere aziz humwatano!



Khadija Shah’s software updated. You’re welcome.



Shah is a famous fashion designer who has founded women's clothing brands "Elan" and "Zaha". She is considered one of the biggest supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan.

According to the army and government intel, she was the master of the attack on the Corps Commander's house in Lahore. However, she claimed that Pakistan Army barged into her home and roughened up her family members.

“They (authorities) barged into my house at midnight and abducted my husband and father. They roughed up my husband in front of our children... my domestic workers were also subjected to torture,” Khadija claimed.

After clamour surrounding her involvement in the violence started to grow, Shah voluntarily surrendered at Lahore's Iqbal Town police station on May 23, following which she was remanded to a seven-day judicial custody.

The apology video by Shah has surfaced a few days after Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif during a public address said the perpetrators responsible for May 9 riots will be tried in the same way as the US Capitol Hill attackers.

"Today, in the city of Quaid, we all are ashamed of what happened on May 9 in Lahore. Justice requires punishing the perpetrators like the rioters of the Capitol building on January 6, 2021," said Sharif.

“If that [American] punishment is legal, then no one should object if we do so under our law for the desecration of the memorials," he added.

Meanwhile, with pressure mounting from all quarters, Khan has named Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak as the two leaders to lead the party in case he is arrested or disqualified by the authorities.

"I know that there is a plan to arrest me, disqualify me, or even kill me. If I am arrested or disqualified, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak will handle the [party] affairs," Khan was quoted as saying by Pakistani media.

Khan made the announcement on Saturday as he constituted a negotiating team to hold talks with the government. Apart from Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Pervez Khattak, the likes of Asad Qaiser, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Aun Abbasi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar have been named to the committee.

They will be responsible for formulating a plan of action in relation to the elections and engaging with the government.

(With inputs from agencies)