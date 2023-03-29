Pakistan: At least 11 people killed while collecting free flour in Punjab province

At least 11 people died in Pakistan while they were reportedly trying to get free flour from government distribution outlets in recent days, news agency PTI reported citing local authorities. The incident reportedly happened in Punjab province.

The South Asian nation is going through an economic crisis, which has left common people struggling with a very high cost of living amid inflation.

The cash-strapped government introduced a free flour scheme for the poor, especially in Punjab province, but the campaign met with a tragic fate.

The news agency also mentioned that the deaths were reported after several people rushed to the government distribution points to get the flour.

As reported by PTI, two elderly women and a man died on Tuesday, while 60 others suffered injuries in stampedes at such centres in four districts of south Punjab—Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Okara.

Fasailabad, Jehanian and Multan were among the other districts where deaths were reported.

Media reports noted that police have been blamed for causing mayhem at the centres by manhandling and baton-charging the citizens, who were waiting in long queues.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday the opening of free flour centres at 6:00am across the province aiming to reduce overcrowding and inconvenience for citizens.

Such mismanagement has also been condemned by former prime minister Imran Khan, who has slammed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government.

Khan held Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab caretaker chief minister Naqvi responsible for the deaths of innocent people.

(With inputs from agencies)

