Pakistan and China agree to boost military-to-military cooperation: Report

Pakistan General Syed Asim Munir is on his maiden visit to China and is expected to discuss matters of mutual interest. As reported by AlJazeera, Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that Beijing is willing to work with Pakistan's military with a focus on deepening and expanding cooperation and jointly safeguarding regional peace and stability.

The statement noted: "Noting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and close friends, Zhang said that no matter how the international situation changes, China always gives Pakistan priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy."

The media report mentioned the statement, which was released by the Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It stated that Munir was given a warm welcome and presented with a guard of honour when he arrived at the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army in Beijing and also stated that he will hold meetings with military officials in China to boost the "longstanding relations between the two militaries".

As quoted, the Pakistani statement said: "Matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were discussed. Both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military to military cooperation."

China military online, the official media of the Chinese defence ministry, reported that Gen Zhang said that Beijing and Islamabad are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends. He added that Gen the long-lasting mutual trust and friendship between the two countries are important factors for regional and even world peace, stability and prosperity.

He added that China always puts Pakistan as a "priority" in its neighbourhood diplomacy despite the changes in the international situation and also supports the nation's Pakistan in development interests and national dignity.

As per the report, he also said that Beijing is willing to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Gen Munir will also hold meetings with military leaders in China, and interestingly, the visit has come at a time when Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu visits India to take part in the SCO Defence Ministers meeting. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif too expected to take part in the eight-member SCO grouping consisting of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but he will appear virtually.

Muhammad Faisal, who is an Islamabad-based foreign policy analyst, told Al Jazeera that Munir's visit is quite crucial as it comes amid political, economic and security crises in Pakistan.

Faisal, who has been observing Pakistan-China ties closely, said, "Of late, Pakistan's dependency on China for economic stability and regional security coordination has grown in the face of financial challenges, renewed threat of terrorism and India-centric challenges."

(With inputs from agencies)

