Pakistan: After Balochistan, blasts rocks mosque in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Hangu, PakistanEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Sep 29, 2023, 03:52 PM IST

The mosque collapsed after the blast. It is feared that about 30 to 40 people are trapped under the rubble. Photograph:(Twitter)

The latest blast has taken place in Hangu, a city in KP region. Initial reports suggest that mosque has collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

A suicide attack resulted in two blasts, one inside a mosque in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkwa (KP) region, on the same day a separate blast rocked a mosque in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The latest blasts have taken place in Hangu, a city in KP region. The mosque has collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

At least 4 people are dead while 12 have been rushed to hospital.

The blast took place when people were gathered for Friday prayers.

Geo TV has reported that 12 people, who were trapped under the debris of the collapsed mosque, have been rescued. Thirty to forty people are feared to be still trapped.

District Police Officer Nisar Ahmed told WION that said that the suicide bombers carried out the first blast at the gate of police station in Doaba while the second one took place inside the mosque.

(This is a breaking story. More to follow shortly)

