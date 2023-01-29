Pakistan: 41 killed after bus plunges off bridge in Lasbela and bursts into flames

A bus plunged off a bridge in the Lasbela district in the Balochistan province of Pakistan and burst into flames early Sunday (January 29), killing at least 41 people. Speaking to the news agency AFP, Hamza Anjum, a senior official from Lasbela said that three survivors were rescued and the bus was reportedly carrying 48 passengers when it hit a pillar on the bridge and careened off course. The bus was travelling between Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta and Karachi.

"The dead bodies...are beyond recognition," Anjum said and pointed out that the bus driver might have fallen asleep. The senior official also mentioned there was a possibility that the driver was speeding during the trip.

"We will investigate the causes of the accident, Anjum further said, adding that DNA tests would be carried out to determine the identity of the remains which were badly mutilated.

Meanwhile, the police said on Sunday that teams of the fire brigade rescue services and law-enforcement agencies had arrived at the accident site and launched a rescue operation. The police added that efforts to completely douse the fire were underway, according to a report by Geo News

In Pakistan, passenger buses are frequently crammed to capacity and seatbelts are not commonly worn, meaning higher deaths from single-vehicle accidents are common. Earlier in January, a Muzaffarabad-bound bus plunged into a ravine in the Batrasi area in Mansehra, killing a five-month-old child and injuring 16 others, the Geo News report added.

