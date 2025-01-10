Pakistani security forces and law enforcement agencies have rescued eight workers kidnapped by the terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), government sources said.

The TTP terrorists kidnapped 17 civilian workers for extortion in Kabal Khel area of ​​Lakki Marwat district on Thursday (Jan 9), they said.

All 17 were civilian mining workers returning from a Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s mining site, the sources told WION.



After abducting the unarmed civilian workers, the terrorists also set fire to the local contractor's car, they said.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies have so far rescued eight kidnapped workers safely, they added.

The rest of the workers will also be recovered, and the operation is ongoing in this regard.

The government officials said the elements behind this brutal move will be brought to justice.

Earlier, the kidnapped workers released a video message asking the government to accept TTP's demands.



Pakistan media reports said the abducted workers included senior adminstration officer Hafiz Bashir, senior technicians Ehsanullah, Safiullah and Habibullah, technician Moazullah Anwar, computer operators Hazrat Ali, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Israr, junior assistants Rehan, Sikandar, Aqeel, Noman, and watchman Riaz.

Kidnapping came days after TTP ultimatum

The kidnapping happened just days after TTP issued an ultimatum, giving a deadline and threatening the army and ruling government of Pakistan.

Muhammad Khorasani, a TTP spokesperson, had issued the warning to the current ruling parties in Pakistan, specifically the Pakistan Muslim League (PML),

He claimed TTP's targets are solely the country's security institutions and their affiliates.



However, the group said it takes exception to the PML's leadership using language and tone similar to that of the Pakistan Army, which the TTP views as an adversary.

The TTP warned the PML and other ruling parties to refrain from taking sides in the conflict between the group and the security institutions.

Failure to do so, the statement warned, may result in the TTP targeting the PML's leadership and "riotous elements."

In that statement, TTP had also announced its intention to expand its list of targets to include economic institutions with ties to the Pakistani military.