ugc_banner

Pak hockey player Shahida Raza among those dead in Italy migrant boat tragedy

Islamabad, PakistanEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Mar 02, 2023, 04:57 AM IST

Raza had represented Pakistan at the international level in both hockey and football. (IC: partigggiano) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

According to sources close to her family, the athlete was going through a rough patch in rough life after her divorce and decided to migrate to Europe

A Pakistani hockey player named Shahida Raza was among the victims who died after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Italy. 

According to reports, the 27-year-old single mother sailed on the migrant boat from Turkey to Italy which crashed into a sea cliff, causing hundreds of migrants to drown, including some 40 Pakistanis, The Wire reported. 

At least 59 people have been reported killed in the accident.

Raza had represented Pakistan at the international level in both hockey and football. 

Fondly known as Chintu by her loved ones, the family decided to not tell Raza's mother about her death. 

×

According to sources close to her family, the athlete was going through a rough patch in rough life after her divorce and decided to migrate to Europe. 

In an interview with Bol News, Balochistan Hockey Association Secretary Syed Amin confirmed that Raza was among the dead in the migrant boat crash. 

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brigadier R. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary General Haider Hussain, Chairperson Women’s Hockey Wing Syeda Shehla Raza, GM Women’s Wing Tanzeela Amir Cheema and others expressed their condolence on Raza's demise. 

In this incident, two Pakistani including a minor and one Turk have been arrested over suspicion of trafficking around 200 migrants, local media reported. 

Lippolis, a commander of police in the region of Calabria said, "according to initial investigations, they allegedly asked the migrants for about 8,000 euros ($8,485) each for the deadly journey. All three have been arrested."

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

RELATED

Sri Lankans protest against President Wickeremesinghe's ban on strikes

Pakistan’s apex court orders EC to hold elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 90 days

Moody's downgrades Pakistan's credit rating to the lowest in three decades