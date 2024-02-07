Pak: Bushra Bibi challenges house arrest in Toshakhana case, citing discrimination, security concerns

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has contested her confinement to Bani Gala residence to serve a 14-year sentence in the Toshakhana case, alleging discriminatory treatment and security concerns.

In her petition, Bushra Bibi asserts her readiness to serve her sentence in Adiala Jail, like other political workers, rather than in the designated sub-jail at her residence, as reported by The News.

Expressing unease over potential security risks, Bushra Bibi highlights movements of unidentified individuals in the declared sub-jail, contributing to her sense of insecurity despite her current good health.

She deems the "special treatment" afforded to her as contrary to constitutional principles of equality, urging the court to intervene in the interest of justice.

Considering the outlined reasons, Bushra Bibi implores the court to annul the notification declaring her house a sub-jail and relocate her to Adiala Jail.

Here's some context

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and wife Bushra Khan have been handed a seven-year prison term and fined by a court for their marriage in 2018, deemed illegal. This marks Khan's third ruling against him this week, with a prohibition from participating in the upcoming national elections.

Apart from the marriage ruling, Khan and his wife were convicted of leaking state secrets and unlawfully selling state gifts. Representatives for Khan have announced plans to appeal all three verdicts.

Imran Khan is currently serving his sentence in Rawalpindi, while Bushra Khan will serve hers at their residence in Islamabad. Additionally, the couple faces a fine of 500,000 rupees or approximately $1,800 each.

Commenting on Imran Khan's imprisonment, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) issued a statement, condemning the legal proceedings: "After hours of rushed hearings at court, no cross-examination of witnesses, and no due process - a mockery of law."

"With the way these trials are being conducted, there will be a huge question mark on the February 8th elections. This is a test case for Pakistan's higher judiciary," the statement further read.

The legality of the Khans' marriage was questioned due to an alleged breach of the Islamic waiting period following divorce, referred to as 'Iddat'. In Islam, Iddat mandates a period during which a woman must refrain from marrying another man, following the death of her husband or after a divorce, aimed at resolving uncertainties regarding the paternity of a child born subsequently. Typically, Iddat lasts for three lunar months or approximately 89 days, although it is not applicable if the marriage was not consummated.