Pak Army arrests top Baloch separatist leader after govt announces crusade against extremism

Gulzar Imam alias Shambay, the leader and founder of the banned Baloch National Army (BNA), was arrested in a high-profile operation by the Pakistani Army, the media wing of the military, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

The army has described Imam as a “high value” target a "hardcore militant as well as founder and leader of the banned outfit Baloch National Army (BNA) which came into being after the amalgamation of Baloch Republican Army (BRA) and United Baloch Army (UBA)”.

“Gulzar Imam alias Shambay was apprehended after an innovatively conceived, carefully planned and meticulously executed operation, spanned over months over various geographical locations,” the ISPR said in a statement on Saturday.

However, the military did not disclose how and from where he was apprehended.

The military claims that Imam was in constant touch with “hostile intelligence agencies” who “tried to exploit him to work against Pakistan and its national interests”.

The military believes that Gulzar’s arrest would hinder the BNA’s operations in the restive Balochistan province.

Pakistan’s new military operation

The arrest of the Baloch outfit’s leader comes after Pakistan's announcement of a nationwide crackdown against the Islamic militants.

“The meeting agreed to launch an all-out comprehensive operation with the entire nation and the government, which will rid the country of the menace of terrorism with renewed vigour and determination,” the security committee said in a statement.

Pakistan: National Security Committee to launch new military operation against militants

However, experts believe that it could put further strain on cash-strapped Pakistan which is facing economic and political crises.

It is not only on the verge of defaulting on its payments—with an International Monetary Fund bailout programme stalled since November—the political battle between the government and former prime minister Imran Khan has also caused significant volatility in the Islamic country.

The last time it launched an all-out operation against Islamist militants was in 2014, and it cost the country billions of dollars and resulted over a million people being displaced and hundreds being killed, reports Reuters news agency.

(With inputs from agencies)



