On Independence Day, President Alvi claims Pak to be only country in world to ‘defeat terrorism’ 

In an address during the main Independence Day ceremony being held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday, Pakistan’s President Dr Arif Alvi said the country sacrificed over 100,000 lives in the war against terrorism and came out victorious, a Geo TV report said.

The president also lauded armed forces and the people for bravely fighting terrorism. He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to have defeated terrorism.

This comes as the country has been accused of harbouring several terrorist groups, such as Taliban, al Qaeda, LeT, etc, for years. Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden was also found to be in Pakistan when the US forces killed him.

Alvi also paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Allam Iqbal, Syed Ahmad Khan and other founding leaders of Pakistan.

Not just this, the president also claimed that three wars were imposed on Pakistan under various pretexts. He also said that an arms race was also imposed on Pakistan.

The country is celebrating the day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm. It is holding special prayers, a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers were also being offered in mosques at dawn for solidarity, peace and prosperity of the country.