OIC to send delegation to Afghanistan to discuss women's rights

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is planning to send a delegation to Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education and employment under the Taliban regime, Khaama Press reported.

The news has come after OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said in Saudi Arabia that it was need of the hour to highlight concerns over restrictions Taliban is increasingly imposing on women in Afghanistan.

The Taliban, after seizing power in 2021, had maintained that their regime would not be as fundamental as the previous. However, the regime has sought to increasingly restrict women's participation in Afghan society, something which is being taken to be Taliban's gradual move towards a hardline rule. Women have already been barred from attending universities. Now the Taliban have also banned them from working in NGOs.

Some foreign governments, including those of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Union (EU), United Nations (UN), OIC, and other international aid organisations, strongly condemned the action and urged the Taliban caretaker government to lift the ban and permit Afghan girls and women to pursue their educations and continue their work with NGOs.

According to a UNICEF report released in August, the fact that girls in Afghanistan are deprived of secondary education has cost the country's economy at least USD 500 million over the past 12 months, which amounts to 2.5 per cent of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies)

