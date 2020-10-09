Nepal's health services under severe strain as coronavirus cases cross 100,000

As Nepal crossed 100,000 coronavirus infections on Friday, the country's health ministry said that with the increase at this rate hospitals will not be able to support the burden.

Nepal had enforced lockdown in March but had begun to ease restrictions to open up the economy however it has since seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

The country had resumed domestic flight services last month after a six-month lockdown and has put several restrictions in place for trekkers coming into the country.

The country reported 2,059 COVID-19 cases and ten fatalities on Friday worrying health authorities. There have been 500 fatalities due to the virus in Nepal.

Last week, Nepal had recorded over 89,263 coronavirus cases overtaking China as three advisers to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli tested positive for coronavirus.

The government's foreign affairs, political and press advisers were detected with the virus leading PM Oli to exercise caution in meeting people even as the Nepal prime minister tested negative for the virus.