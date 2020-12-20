Nepalese PM Oli recommends dissolution of parliament at emergency cabinet meeting

Nepal’s Cabinet on Sunday recommended the dissolution of the parliament during an emergency meeting. Local media reports claimed that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that he had lost the support of the majority.

"The prime minister has lost the majority in the parliamentary party, central committee and the secretariat of the party," Bishnu Rijal, a central committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party told Reuters.

"Instead of seeking a compromise within the party he chose to dissolve parliament”, the member added.

Oli has not acknowledged any such move so far. In the recent months, Oli has been facing criticism for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has battered the economy of the country.

Even from within his party, a lot of discontent had been brewing over the last few months, many of whom had asked him to step down.

The next series of general elections in the country are set to happen in 2022. If the Nepalese president accepts the Cabinet’s move to dissolve the parliament, elections would be called again. But it still remains unclear when such a move would happen.

Nepal is neighboured by China in the north, and India in the south, and has been recently embroiled in spats with India for its display of Indian territories as its own in a fresh iteration of the national map.