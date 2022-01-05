Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India, yet to outline agenda 

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Nepal's prime minister, will travel to India for a four-day visit and will attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which will begin on January 10.

His visit to India will be his first since taking office.

On January 9, the Nepal Prime Minister will fly to New Delhi on his way to Ahmedabad for the summit.

According to a foreign ministry official, Deuba has convened a cabinet meeting for Wednesday to establish the visit's agenda.

"A cabinet meeting is being held today to decide on the agenda and purpose of the visit. At the meeting, leaders will also decide on other officials who will accompany the PM. Till now, the visit of Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka along with the PM is certain, " an official of the Foreign Ministry told WION.

This will be Deuba's first trip to India after taking office for the fifth time in July.

Bilateral meetings between the two prime ministers are also likely.

During the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November, he did have a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a Foreign Ministry official, the visit has been finalised, and plans are on for the Prime Minister to speak at one of the summit's sessions.

In the presence of Heads of States, Ministers, Global Business Leaders and CEOs, Ambassadors, officials from Multilateral Institutions, and Trade and Business Organizations from around the world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the event at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Center in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

The event will be attended by foreign ministers from 15 countries.