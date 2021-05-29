Nepal PM Oli assures availability of COVID-19 vaccines to public 

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday emphasized the importance of vaccine to overcome the coronavirus pandmeic and assured the public on the availability of the vaccines. He was addressing the nation.

"I urge the citizens who have been vaccinated with the first dose to be sure that the second dose will be provided. I would like to assure that all adult citizens will be vaccinated, and the pandemic will be brought under control by providing more vaccines,” said Oli

The PM said Nepal had received more than 3.2 million vaccines through grants and one million vaccines through procurement.

Thanking the countries for extending help to Nepal in fighting the COVID-19, Oil said, “We are grateful to India, China and its Sichuan and Tibetan governments, the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Switzerland, Germany, Thailand, Singapore, New Zealand, Finland and other friendly nations for their significant support in our fight against COVID.”

The PM said the pandemic has hit developing countries the hardest and that, "Developing countries will fall further behind as there is a shortage of life-saving medicines, including vaccines. Today, the unequal distribution of vaccines has become a topic of global debate.”

Speaking on the ongoing political developments, the Prime Minister said there haD been repeated obstacles in our efforts to ensure political stability and strengthen our democracy.

He noted that Nepal has been recommended for upgrading from underdeveloped to developing countries and that economic growth WAS promising before the onset of the pandemic.

"For the first time, the export trade has crossed the one trillion target, the trade deficit is declining. Employment opportunities are increasing in the country and the outflow of labor is decreasing, ”said Oli.

PM Oli said that his government's priority is to modernize and commercialize agriculture and move it forward in coordination with industry and services.

He said there are many development projects on the way for Nepal and is also planning on expansion of roads, railways, water and airways.

"On the basis of historical treaties, maps, facts and evidence, the remaining issues arising from the border relations with allied India will be resolved through diplomatic channels.”

Earlier in his address to the foreign media, the PM had said that his government is engaged in dialogue with India to bring back the disputed tri-junction of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani area from India's control.