Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for four years for inciting dissent against military

A Myanmar court sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison on Monday for encouraging unrest against the military and violating COVID guidelines.

Incitement against the ruling military is one of the allegations levelled against her.

It is the first decision since her detention and incarceration on February 1 following a military takeover.

Suu Kyi "was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under natural disaster law", junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.



Watch | Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi accused of 'election fraud and lawless actions'

(With inputs from agencies)