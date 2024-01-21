Aircraft crashed in northeastern Afghanistan is of Moroccan origin: Indian officials
Story highlights
The plane was reportedly flying to Moscow and crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan.
After a commercial aircraft believed to be from India crashed in Afghanistan’s northeast Badakhshan province on Saturday (Jan 20) night, the Indian authorities clarified that none of India's regular flights fly that route.
After verifying if it was a private or a chartered flight, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday (Jan 21) said "the plane is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft."
The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited: Indian Govt https://t.co/2yrhHu0zxL— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 21, 2024
"It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft," the Ministry of Civil Aviation added.
The unfortunate plane crash that has just occurred in Afghanistan is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft. It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft. More details are awaited.— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) January 21, 2024
Afghanistan-based media publications initially reported that the crashed plane was of Indian origin and was en route to Moscow.
An official readout from India's Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and had refueled at Gaya airport in eastern India's Bihar state.
The Indian Civil Aviation ministry says that the Afghanistan crash did not involve an Indian Carrier: https://t.co/MoUdlyQFlC pic.twitter.com/y1XjG4kJhe— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 21, 2024
"As per available information, the crashed aircraft is a DF-10 (Dassault Falcon) small aircraft registered in Morocco. It is not an aircraft of Indian carriers. The aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and did refueling at Gaya Airport," the Ministry of Civil Aviation's statement read.