Aircraft crashed in northeastern Afghanistan is of Moroccan origin: Indian officials

WION Web Team
New DelhiEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Jan 21, 2024, 02:11 PM IST
Topography of Afghanistan's Badakhshan province where the plane reportedly crashed/Representative. Photograph:(Reuters)
The plane was reportedly flying to Moscow and crashed in the Wakhan region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan. 

After a commercial aircraft believed to be from India crashed in Afghanistan’s northeast Badakhshan province on Saturday (Jan 20) night, the Indian authorities clarified that none of India's regular flights fly that route.

After verifying if it was a private or a chartered flight, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday (Jan 21) said "the plane is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft."

"It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft," the Ministry of Civil Aviation added.

Afghanistan-based media publications initially reported that the crashed plane was of Indian origin and was en route to Moscow.

An official readout from India's Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and had refueled at Gaya airport in eastern India's Bihar state. 

"As per available information, the crashed aircraft is a DF-10 (Dassault Falcon) small aircraft registered in Morocco. It is not an aircraft of Indian carriers. The aircraft was an air ambulance and was flying from Thailand to Moscow and did refueling at Gaya Airport," the Ministry of Civil Aviation's statement read. 

