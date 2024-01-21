Aircraft crashed in northeastern Afghanistan is of Moroccan origin: Indian officials

After a commercial aircraft believed to be from India crashed in Afghanistan’s northeast Badakhshan province on Saturday (Jan 20) night, the Indian authorities clarified that none of India's regular flights fly that route.

After verifying if it was a private or a chartered flight, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Sunday (Jan 21) said "the plane is neither an Indian Scheduled Aircraft nor a Non-Scheduled (NSOP)/Charter aircraft."

"It is a Moroccan registered small aircraft," the Ministry of Civil Aviation added.

Afghanistan-based media publications initially reported that the crashed plane was of Indian origin and was en route to Moscow.