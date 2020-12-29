Maryam with Bilawal at Benazir’s grave: Can this be a turning point of Pakistan politics?

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz shared stage on Sunday during a Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally Imran Khan Government in Larkana on the occasion of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary.

And a day after the rally Maryam Nawaz visited the Bhutto family graveyard and prayed for the departed souls of former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other family members.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto accompanied Maryam during the visit to the Bhutto family mausoleum where Aseefa Bhutto received the PML-N delegation.

Politics of hatred and polarisation has to be buried. Pakistan’s younger politicians need to build on COD, unite against poverty & oppression. https://t.co/9ruZB9TRQS — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 28, 2020 ×

The political pundits of Pakistan are seeing this as a new chapter in Pakistan politics.

Maryam said she is inspired by Benazir because she laid down her life while fighting the cause of her late father Zulfikar Ali Bhuto.

Maryam said the political parties rectified their mistakes and stopped conspiring against each other after realising that it helped the anti-democratic forces to exploit the weaknesses of the political leaders.

The PDM has been holding anti-government rallies against the Imran Khan government on the charges of election rigging, corruption and dominance of Pakistan Army in politics of the country.

Maryam and Bilawal are among the major leaders that have said that they will send the Imran-led government packing and have organised six PDM rallies in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan and Lahore since October 16.

(With inputs from agencies)