Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Now, Pakistan seeks lawyer; ICJ says judgement final

Days after Pakistan ordinance for review and reconsideration of Kulbhushan Jhadav case lapsed, Imran Khan government on Wednesday filed a petition in Islamabad High Court requesting it to appoint a lawyer for the case.

The 6-page petition said, "It is therefore prayed that in order to facilitate compliance with the Judgment of the International court of justice (ICJ), this hon'ble court may be pleased to appoint any suitable advocate practising before this court to file a petition for review and reconsideration of the conviction & sentence" of Kulbhushan under the ordinance.''

This after Pakistan claimed that Jadhav said no to review petition under the ordinance, and it would like to invite India for consular access for the Indian national under its custody. Last week saw, Indian diplomats, being invited for the access but the "arrangements did not permit a free conversation" with Jhadav according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA explained, that diplomats "could not engage Jadhav on his legal rights and were prevented from obtaining his written consent for arranging his legal representation."

Meanwhile, ICJ in response to a WION's question, that Indian or Pakistani government has approached them on the 2019 Judgement said, "Judgment of the Court, which is binding, final and without appeal".

Speculations are rife that India might go to the world court back after non-implementation of 2019 judgement by Pakistan. Earlier this year, India's lead counsel on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case Harish Salve said New Delhi might have to go back to International Court of Justice to get directions for Pakistan to implement the judgement of the case.

Last year New Delhi got a major diplomatic victory at the ICJ When the world court had asked Pakistan to "provide Indian consular officers access to him in accordance with Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations"

While India says Jadhav, an Indian National, was abducted from Iran, Pakistan claims he is a spy. He was sentenced Pakistani military court in 2017 and India knocked on ICJ's door to get a stay on the order.

