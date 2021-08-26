Kabul airport attack: Wounded rushed to hospital

The terror attack on Kabul airport on Thursday struck the crowded gates of the airport. The two explosions claimed at least 13 lives and at least 60 people were injured. The dead include children.

Injured were rushed to hospitals. A surgical hospital run by an Italian charity said it was treating more than 60 injured.

The blasts created chaos at the Kabul airport where hundreds of Afghan were trying to flee the country.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but Washington and its allies had been urging civilians to stay away from the airport on Thursday because of a threat of a suicide attack by Islamic State militants, enemies of both the West and the Taliban.

Western countries have evacuated nearly 100,000 people, mostly Afghans who helped them, in the past 12 days. But they acknowledge that thousands more will be left behind following President Joe Biden's order to pull out all troops by Aug 31.

Several U.S. officials said the blast appeared to be a suicide attack. A witness in Kabul saw many wounded men, women and children waiting for treatment outside a hospital.

The Taliban official said many Taliban guards, who are securing the airport, were among the wounded.

