Islamabad court suspends arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan till March 16

An Islamabad court on Tuesday suspended till March 16 the non-bailable arrest warrant issued to Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been accused of threatening a woman judge during a rally.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim on Monday issued an arrest warrant while hearing a case related to Khan using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officers.

During yesterday’s hearing, Imran’s counsel argued that Khan was ready to join the proceedings through a video link. But judge Rahim rejected their request and instructed the police to produce the former PM before the court by March 29.

Khan’s lawyers then challenged the warrant in the district court, which was taken up by additional sessions judge Faizan Haider Gilani.

On Tuesday, Kahn’s counsel contended that “due to security threat to the life of petitioner, the petitioner could not appear before the learned trial court”.

“In this regard, the security provided by the government has also been withdrawn. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment to place on record the letter of the Government of Punjab, whereby, the security provided to the petitioner (former prime minister) was withdrawn,” the court noted, according to Dawn newspaper.

Pakistan: Imran Khan, other party leaders booked under anti-terror act

The court then said that it needed to time hear the arguments raised by Imran’s plea and suspended the arrest want.

“Now to come up for arguments on 16.03.2023. In the meanwhile, operation of the impugned order is hereby suspended till the next date,” the order added.

Also read | Imran Khan sounds power show bugle at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore

On August 20 while addressing a rally in the capital Islamabad city, Khan condemned the police and the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of his party leader Shahbaz Gill.

The former PM also announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

(With inputs from agencies)