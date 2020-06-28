India trying to topple Nepal's government, says Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has alleged that India wants to topple his government after he issued the new Nepal map that shows Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as Nepali territories.

Speaking at an event in Kathmandu, Nepal PM said, "listen to the media in Delhi..activities have been stepped up in hotels and at the Indian mission (In Kathmandu) suggests what's happening... If anyone dreams of unseating the prime minister of this country for publishing the map and including the map in the constitution...Don't even think of it!"

Calling it an attempt to overthrow this "illusion", Nepal PM highlighted how his government was toppled in the past for signing transit agreement with China.

The comments come amid mounting pressure on Oli within his party and in the country over failures at several fronts including inaction on dealing COVID crisis and corruption charges.

Their were several protest all across Nepal over many of these issues. At the standing committee meeting of the ruling Nepal communist party, Oli faced criticism from Pushpa Kamal Dahal who is the co-chair of the party.

Oli's comments against India are not new, and in the past, he as alleged the COVID cases in his country are due to the number of people coming from India to which New Delhi had expressed surprised.

