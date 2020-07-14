India, Maldives connected via Amitabh Bachchan, says Maldives parliament speaker

Even has Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family recuperates from COVID-19 in Mumbai, wishes are pouring in including from India's neighbourhood, latest being the Maldives.

Wishing the Bollywood megastar "speedy recovery", the speaker of the Maldives Parliament Mohamed Nasheed said," We all know that the relationship between our two nations of India and Maldives spans back many generations. Both our people eat rice and curry, tandoori and biryani. We watch Kasauti, and movies starring Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha."

"It is true that the Governments of Maldives and of India haven’t necessarily had the best relationship at all times; but even during those times when that relationship was strained, we didn’t stop ‘eating rice and curry’ or stop watching Amitabh’s films".

Highlighting the close cooperation between Male and New Delhi, Nasheed, who was the former President of Maldives, expressed confidence that he is "certain that Maldivians and their elected leaders will be wise and make shrewd and sensible decisions regarding our foreign policy and our relationship with our closest allies and neighbours, the closest and dearest of whom is India"

He was speaking at a ceremony in which India handed over outdoor gym equipment for 61 islands of the Indian Ocean Island country. Indian envoy to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir was present on the occasion and said, "We are very happy to be associated with this project which has the widest geographical reach & beneficiaries among grant projects’’.

Maldives Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment is implementing the project under a cash grant of 8 million Maldivian rufiyaas extended by India.

City/Island Councils are steering 18 such projects across the Atolls covering different facets of Maldives-India cooperation, under total grant assistance of MVR 106 million from India.