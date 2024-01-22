LIVE TV
India aids Afghanistan: 40,000 liters of Malathion sent to combat locust threat

New Delhi, IndiaWritten By: Sidhant SibalUpdated: Jan 22, 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Malathion donated by India arrived in Kabul through Iran's Chabahar port. Photograph:(Twitter)
Malathion is known for its efficacy in arid regions and minimal water usage. it is considered a crucial tool in locust control 

In a generous move to support Afghan people in dealing with the problem of locust menace, the Indian Government has supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion, an environmentally friendly pesticide, through Iran's Chabahar port. The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Agriculture has expressed gratitude for this assistance, highlighting its significance in protecting crops and ensuring food security in Afghanistan.

Malathion, known for its efficacy in arid regions and minimal water usage, is considered a crucial tool in locust control. The aid not only addresses the immediate threat in Afghanistan but also serves to prevent the spread of locusts from neighbouring Central Asian countries. 

Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, the Taliban's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation & Livestock conveyed his appreciation in a statement, stating, "We are grateful to the Government of the Republic of India and its people for supplying 40,000 litres of chemical material (Malathion) in the agriculture sector to prevent the locust menace." 

The assistance, officially handed over in 2 trucks on Monday, 22nd January, marks a significant step in bolstering agricultural resilience in a country. India doesn't recognise the Taliban regime in Kabul but has a technical office in the country to help with humanitarian support. In the past, New Delhi has helped the country with much-needed wheat and efforts to combat drug issues. 

