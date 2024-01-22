India aids Afghanistan: 40,000 liters of Malathion sent to combat locust threat

In a generous move to support Afghan people in dealing with the problem of locust menace, the Indian Government has supplied 40,000 litres of Malathion, an environmentally friendly pesticide, through Iran's Chabahar port. The Taliban-controlled Ministry of Agriculture has expressed gratitude for this assistance, highlighting its significance in protecting crops and ensuring food security in Afghanistan.

Malathion, known for its efficacy in arid regions and minimal water usage, is considered a crucial tool in locust control. The aid not only addresses the immediate threat in Afghanistan but also serves to prevent the spread of locusts from neighbouring Central Asian countries.

Flash: India sends 40,000 liters of environment friendly pesticide Malathion to Afghanistan through Iran's Chabahar port, says Taliban run Agriculture ministry; The pesticide is used to fight locusts menace. pic.twitter.com/rmfZukpYNG — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) January 22, 2024 ×

40,000 liters of malathion donated by the people of India arrived in Kabul through Iran's Chabahar port. The total value of these mulches reaches about 40 million Afghanis and covers about 80,000 hectares of land and is used in the campaign against locusts if necessary. pic.twitter.com/ZdqqFDCF43 — Ministry of Agriculture-Afghanistan (@MAIL_AF) January 22, 2024 ×

Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, the Taliban's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation & Livestock conveyed his appreciation in a statement, stating, "We are grateful to the Government of the Republic of India and its people for supplying 40,000 litres of chemical material (Malathion) in the agriculture sector to prevent the locust menace."