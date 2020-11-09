Imran Khan's minister faces flak over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been facing flak for his derogatory remarks about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. He apparently said that her "beauty" was due to several "surgeries she got using taxpayers' money".

"She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well -- she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif's two governments, using your tax money to fix herself," Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar, as quoted by Geo News.

Social media in Pakistan, to this end, did not spare the federal minister, terming him a "disgrace".

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said, "Gandapur’s remarks are insulting. His presence in GB during the polls is a violation of the election’s code of conduct."

But Imran Khan's minister did not stop here.

His special advisor made another derogatory remark -- this time against a renowned political commentator in the country by terming her a "filthy thing" and further disparaged people with liberal ideology as 'libtards'.

"Poor filthy thing .. Asking for an Ali Amin Gandapur kinda response so she can go whine to fellow libtards? How are you such a comprehensive package of all different kinds of filth combined #MadamCessPool," tweeted the Special Assistant to Khan, Sayed Bukhari.

Bukhari's tweet was in response to a political commentator Marvi Sirmed's tweet that read, "One of those moments when PM wasn't at the top, and First Lady wasn't in the room."

