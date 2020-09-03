Hindu widows entitled to a share in husband's property: Bangladesh High Court

Bangladesh High Court gave a historic verdict and said that Hindu widows were entitled to a share in all properties owned by their late husbands and not only their homesteads. A single-judge bench of Justice Miftah Uddin Choudhury passed the order. The order was passed after decision in a case was finalised.

Earlier, women only had right to homestead and not any property like agricultural land. The inheritance rights of of a women with respect to her husband's property was guided by Property Act, 1937. This act curtailed rights of Hindu women.

The historic verdict on Wednesday has come after 83 years.

The week has had two encouraging stories for women's rights in South Asia. Other than the historic judgment in Bangladesh, a development in Afghanistan has had women's rights activists celebrating.

A cabinet committee of Afghanistan government has okayed the inclusion of mother's name in the national identity card of a person. This seemingly small step is a big leap in a deeply patriarchal Afghan society.

In Afghanistan, women do not enjoy equal social rights as men and are often only represented with respect to male relatives in their family.